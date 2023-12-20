SEC Whistleblower Attorneys Comment On SEC's Successful 2023

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Boca Raton, Florida – Wednesday, December 20, 2023-SEC Whistleblowers Attorneys , a strategic alliance between Silver Law Group and The Law Firm of David R. Chase, discuss this year's largest awards in the SEC's whistleblower program. Our team of lawyers, analysts, and support staff are uniquely singularly focused on representing whistleblowers before the Securities and Exchange Commission. Learn more about us at secwhistleblowerattorneys .

In FY 2023, the SEC has awarded nearly $600 million in awards to 68 whistleblowers who assisted the SEC in bringing successful enforcement actions. This year's awards include:



The largest award in the program's history saw a single whistleblower receive a bounty of $279 million for the assistance given to both the SEC and another federal agency

Significant information from another whistleblower led to a large amount of money returned to harmed investors

Seven whistleblowers shared a bounty of $104 million after reporting company's misconduct by its subsidiaries in three jurisdictions. This group included foreign nationals. This was the fourth largest award in the program's history and included another award for contributions to related actions from another federal agency. Another whistleblower earned a $9 million award after their“persistent efforts” to remediate misconduct led to an enforcement action, which also awarded $3 million to a second whistleblower in the same case who offered additional information.

In FY 2023, the SEC received 18,354 whistleblower tips and information, the highest number on record. That's a 32% increase over FY 2022 and nearly 84% FY 2012, the program's inaugural year. These tips were submitted by whistleblowers both inside and outside of the United States. The most frequently submitted complaints were about cases regarding:



Manipulation, 24%

Offering Fraud, 19%

Initial Coin Offerings and Crypto Asset Securities, 14% Corporate Disclosures and Financials, 10%

In FY 2023, the SEC brought a total of 784 enforcement actions against companies. The primary accusation type persisted as faulty issuer reporting and disclosure, making up 45% of all filed actions-a figure 1.5 times higher than that of 2022. Following closely were broker/dealer cases, ranking second in prevalence, succeeded by allegations associated with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The SEC has brought other cases such as cryptocurrency fraud (including FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried), Ponzi schemes, insider trading, failing to disclose, and a variety of other related causes.

