A Discount Medical Plan In Missouri That Covers Cannabis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Welcoming Insurance Broker Participation

Novus Acquisition and Development Corp (OTCMKTS:NDEV)

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Novus Acquisition and Development Corp. (OTC Markets: (NDEV) is a leading national supplemental health insurance carrier and pioneer in offering cannabis embedded in health plans for recreational and medicinal users. It has sealed a landmark partnership with Heya Wellness .Missouri's Heya Wellness and Novus Cannabis MedPlan have joined forces to revolutionize medical cannabis access across the state, potentially reaching a population of Missouri's 6 million residents, of which 75% are over the age of 21. This alliance presents a significant opportunity to improve patient access and care. At the heart of this partnership lies Missouri's unique reciprocity law, which extends the benefits of its medical cannabis program to patients from surrounding states. This provision positions Missouri as an attractive market for Novus, enabling the company to serve a vast patient population beyond Missouri's borders."We are thrilled to partner with Heya Wellness to expand access to medical cannabis discount plans in Missouri," stated Frank Labrozzi, CEO of Novus Cannabis MedPlan. "Missouri's expanding patient population, coupled with our current sales distribution contracts with PRAM and Compass Health, will boost sales efforts, broaden market coverage, and reach a broader patient base across the Midwest. Heya Wellness, a vertically integrated cannabis company with a robust presence in Missouri, shares Novus's commitment to patient-centric care. Heya Wellness encompasses cultivation facilities, processing facilities, and dispensaries, ensuring a seamless supply chain from seed to sale."Heya Wellness is unwavering in its dedication to providing patients with access to the highest-quality medical cannabis products," affirmed Alex Knight, President of Heya Wellness. "Partnering with Novus Cannabis MedPlan is a strategic decision that aligns perfectly with our mission."The synergistic partnership between Novus Cannabis MedPlan and Heya Wellness is poised to transform the Missouri medical cannabis market. The two companies will collaborate closely to educate patients about the therapeutic potential of medical cannabis while equipping dispensaries with the necessary resources to deliver unparalleled patient care. This groundbreaking partnership marks a pivotal moment in Missouri's medical cannabis landscape, fostering greater access, enhanced patient care, and a thriving industry poised for exponential growth.About Heya WellnessHeya Wellness is a vertically integrated cannabis company with a profound presence in Missouri. The company encompasses cultivation facilities, processing facilities, and dispensaries, fostering a vertically integrated approach to ensure the highest quality medical cannabis products. Heya remains steadfast in its mission to provide patients with exceptional access to medical cannabis.About NovusNovus operates through its subsidiary, WCIG Insurance Services, Inc., offering health insurance and related insurance solutions in states with legal medical marijuana programs. With a robust infrastructure covering various insurance lines, including health, life, Discount Medical Plan , and fixed annuities.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release is based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; in-laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Dilution, if any, would be for the purposes of management taking stock in lieu of cash salary. Novus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, this press release that is not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future.

Frank Labrozzi

Novus Cannabis MedPlan

+1 855-228-7355

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

How Novus Cannabis MedPlan Works