THERAPY DOG THAT RESPONDED TO NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING FIRST TO RECEIVE FHE HEALTH's NEW AWARD

The National Mental Health Provider Is Investing in More Therapy Dogs for First Responders Nationwide

- Rami Sleiman, COODEERFIELD BEACH, FL, US, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This month, the Nashville, Tennessee-based therapy dog Sergeant Bo and his handler Officer Faye Okert became the first recipients of FHE Health 's“First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award,” which is helping to provide more therapy dogs for first responders in communities across the country. The winning pair received a $2000 check from FHE Health, as well as a $2500 donation made in their name to FHE Health's partner organization, First Responders Pack Foundation. The non-profit works to improve first responder mental health by helping agencies train and acquire therapy dogs.Sgt. Bo and Officer Okert were three months into their work as a brand-new therapy dog team with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department when they were deployed to the scene of the Covenant School shooting in March 2023. Their presence that day and in the time since has been a support and comfort to the Covenant school community.“The First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award is an extension of our commitment to first responder mental health, through our nationally recognized, specialized treatment program Shatterproof FHE Health,” FHE Health Chief Operating Officer Rami Sleiman said.“We are grateful to be able to draw national attention to the good work of Sgt. Bo and Officer Okert and to recognize the heroic contributions of the more than 50 other dogs that applied for this award. Each of them has an inspirational story of how they are bringing hope and healing to their community.”Sgt. Bo has earned the American Kennel Club title“Therapy Dog Excellent” for making more than 285 visits to area schools, including Covenant, since beginning as a therapy dog in January 2023. The two-and-a-half-year-old mutt trained as a therapy dog through the Brevard County Sheriff Office's Paws and Stripes College. The program pairs rescue dogs that are not adopted and have the right disposition with an inmate who then trains them under the oversight of a professional dog trainer. Sgt. Bo first arrived at the Brevard County shelter after he was found wandering Indialantic Beach as a stray.About FHE Health- FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.

