Pres. Of Bangladesh Congratulates The Amir On Assuming Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a cable from the President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin, congratulating him on taking the constitutional oath and becoming the 17th ruler of the State of Kuwait.

In the cable, he wished him good health and further success in leading the State of Kuwait into a much prosperous and promising future, and exploring ways to strengthen the bilateral relation that ties the two countries.

In return, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Bangladesh's President expressing his utmost appreciation for the kind words and heartfelt sentiments. (end)

