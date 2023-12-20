Balto Ensures Unparalleled Contact Center Visibility With Screen Recording

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) New Feature Available Now From #1 Real-Time Guidance Platform

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Balto has added a new layer of visibility to the #1 real-time guidance platform for contact centers: Screen Recording. The feature integrates with Real-Time Guidance and is available as an add-on for new and existing Balto customers.

Screen Recording is an essential piece of modern contact center operations. Managers can use it to set and maintain high compliance and quality standards while supporting agents with targeted coaching and dispute resolutions.

"In today's contact center, visual insights are just as important as call data. Screen Recording is a table-stakes addition to the best real-time guidance platform available today," said Balto VP of Customer Success, Rob Westervelt.

When Screen Recording is enabled in the Agent App, Balto will notify the agents and record all displays on an agent's machine for the duration of a call. Recordings are conveniently accessed in Balto Cloud. The agent can pause and resume the recording at any time to leave out sensitive information.

Along with improved QA and coaching, Screen Recording supports:



Agent performance by viewing how agents interact with software and how they leverage tools to support customer needs.

Training and onboarding by leveraging recordings of successful calls and effective performance. Process improvements by evaluating agent actions to source specific opportunity areas.

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time guidance enterprise solution to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. Today, Balto has guided over 200 million calls, provided over 500 million real-time recommendations, and driven millions in increased revenue. Balto

