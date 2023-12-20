Cheba Hut 'Toasted' Subs Is Now Open In Scottsdale, Arizona

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar is eagerly anticipating its opening and can't wait to light the joint up and be the undisputed local hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Cheba Hut founder Scott Jennings is no stranger to The Valley. In fact, when he decided to move to Tempe, Arizona, in 1990, he unknowingly planted a seed that blossomed into something incredible ... and no it was not a cannabis plant.

"I moved away from my hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, to attend school at Arizona State University - rapidly falling in love with the desert, I graduated from ASU and decided to stay out there and work in the 'real world' which ended up sucking," Jennings said.

"So ... in January of 1998, I decided to Escape The Established and create a cool place to work with great food and opened the first Cheba Hut 'Toasted' Subs on Apache Boulevard in Tempe," he continued.

From that moment on, the harmony between great tasting food and, well, a very specific counter-culture was created, and Scottsdale is about to join the action! "One of the biggest problems with the first location was we had so many great people working for us and many more wanting to join, we needed to open up more Huts," Jennings said.

"In came 'The Lenz Family' who were my first franchisees, and they opened up across the street from the University of Arizona - they ended up buying both the Arizona shops a few years later, and we were able to move our operation to Colorado in 2003 to open more locations," Jennings explained.

Cheba Hut's success comes from emulating the brand's five Core Values (The Hustle, Show Respect, Own It, Pay It Forward, and Keep It Real). Everyone within the Chebaverse practices these values in their everyday lives.

"We owe a big thanks to 'The Lenz Family' for making that move possible, Keeping It Real, and Hustling to make the Cheba Hut brand proud for over 20 years down in Arizona," Jennings said.

Cheba Hut is now serving up "toasted" subs and good vibes to over 57+ locations nationwide. Not only will this new Scottsdale spot be serving up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey krispy treats that can cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the 21 and up homies, they'll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from its full bar that will obliterate any presence of cottonmouth!

Not to mention many new and unique aspects will be implemented to the physical location. From a huge outdoor patio to indulge in the Arizona sun, to a custom to-go window for grabbing your munchies on the fly, this location will also contain a one-of-a-kind mural. Josh Finley , the artist who has become a staple within the Chebaverse for his immense talents and imagination, spared no expense creating an eye-catching mural you have to see to believe. Think Wild West gunslingers paired with the modern stoner lifestyle and a twist only Finley could conjure up.

This momentous opening marks an exciting new chapter for the brand. With so much history surrounding the beautiful and "toasted" state of Arizona, Cheba Hut cannot wait to open up its new Scottsdale location.

"We always had long-term plans to come back to Arizona and open up a location that is operated by our headquarters - I never stopped loving the desert, it will always be the place where it all started," Jennings concluded.

The new joint located at 4912 E Shea Blvd STE 101 Scottsdale, AZ 85254 is now open! The brand is stoked to bring over 30+ signature "toasted" subs, an array of munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages (Crafted Cocktails for the 21+ homies) to the Scottsdale area!

