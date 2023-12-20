               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye's Consumer Sentiment Improves For 4Th Straight Month


12/20/2023 3:12:41 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's consumer sentiment continued improving in December, for the fourth consecutive month, according to data released on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The consumer confidence index gained 2.6% from a month earlier to the 5-month high of 77.4 in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

Despite the monthly hike, the figure is reflecting a pessimistic outlook due to remaining below 100.

Sub-indices for the present financial situation of households rose 3.4% and general economic situation expectations over the next 12 months increased 3.3% in December. 

The index for financial situation expectations of households over the next 12 months edged up by 2.1 in December from the month prior.

Assessments on spending for durable goods over the next 12 months ticked up 2%.

The index is a vital gauge of the economy's overall performance, indicating public sentiments on financial standing and the general economic situation, along with spending and saving tendencies.

