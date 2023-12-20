Supplies Of Japanese Cars To Russia Down 44% In November

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Export of Japanese passenger cars to Russia fell by 44.9% in November 2023 year-on-year, according to figures released by the Japanese finance ministry, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Supplies of Japanese spare parts and components for transport vehicles to Russia decreased by 32.5% in the reporting period.

Meanwhile, export of Japanese medical products climbed by 52.6%, while supplies of plasticware plunged by 80.3%.

Supplies of cars and components keep falling amid sanctions banning supplies of gasoline and diesel cars with engine displacement exceeding 1.9 liters and hybrid electric vehicles to Russia, which came into force on August 9.