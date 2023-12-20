Russian Export Oil Supplies Decrease By 4-5% In 2023 - Transneft CEO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil exports from Russia in 2023 decreased by 4-5% due to
country's obligations to reduce supplies to global markets within
the OPEC+ deal, Transneft CEO Nikolay Tokarev said in an interview
with Rossiya-24 TV channel, Azernews reports,
citing TASS.
"Russia assumed responsibilities within the OPEC+ to cut the
volume of export supplies, resulting in a 4-5% decline in exports.
We are meeting our duties, and as a result, there is such a
redistribution of volumes in favor of domestic processing," he
said.
According to Tokarev, the volume of oil refining in Russia will
increase by around 4% compared to 2022, and oil product exports
would increase by 13%. At the same time, the volume of oil
deliveries through the Transneft system remained unchanged in
companion with the previous year, while the volume of oil and oil
product exports increased by 4% overall.
Russia began voluntarily reducing oil production by 500,000
barrels per day (bpd) from average February values in March, while
simultaneously deciding to reduce oil supplies to world markets by
another 500,000 bpd in August, in addition to production reduction
obligations, and in September began to reduce supplies by 300,000
bpd. This measure was later extended until 2023.
Following the OPEC+ meeting in
November, Russia opted to increase oil and fuel supplies cuts from
300,000 bpd to 500,000 bpd until the end of March 2024. The drop
will reach 300,000 bpd and 200,000 bpd, respectively, depending on
the average export level for May and June 2023.
