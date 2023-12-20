China Boasts Over 3.28 Mln 5G Base Stations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China has constantly advanced the construction of its 5G network
with the number of 5G base stations in the country exceeding 3.28
million by the end of November, according to official data released
Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The volume accounted for 28.5 percent of the country's total
mobile base stations, the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology said.
In the meantime, more mobile phone users in China have embraced
5G services.
As of the end of November, the number of mobile phone users of
the country's three telecom giants -- China Telecom, China Mobile,
and China Unicom -- had reached about 1.73 billion, the data
shows.
Among them, 771 million were 5G mobile phone users, a net
increase of 210.4 million from the end of last year, accounting for
44.7 percent of total mobile phone users.
