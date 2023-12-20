China Aims To Improve Manufacturing Qualities Significantly By 2027

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China aims to improve its manufacturing qualities significantly
by 2027, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology (MIIT) on Wednesday, Azernews reports,
citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, the manufacturing enterprises' quality management
capabilities will be significantly enhanced, as more and more
high-end products are made, said a guideline jointly issued by the
MIIT, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the
National Financial Regulatory Administration.
The guideline outlined four key objectives for enterprises,
including increasing their knowledge of manufacturing qualities,
strengthening quality development abilities, promoting the
digitization of quality management, and evaluating quality
management capabilities.
China's manufacturing sector topped the world in size for 13
consecutive years in 2022, with the added value of this sector
contributing to over 30 percent of the world's total, according to
a flagship report titled the Global Supply Chain Promotion Report
released by the China Council for the Promotion of International
Trade in November.
