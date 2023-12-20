Uzbekistan, Belarus Held Consultations On International Legal Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 19-20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted
consultations on international legal issues between the Treaty and
Legal Department of Uzbekistan's MFA and the Main Treaty and Legal
Directorate of Belarusian MFA, Azernews reports,
citing Kun News Agency.
The delegations of the parties were headed by Komil Rashidov
from Uzbekistan and Alexey Panferov from Belarus.
The event took place in accordance with the Program of
consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries
for 2023-2024, signed on April 13 in Samarkand.
During the consultations, the sides carried out an inventory of
bilateral international treaties and documents and also paid
special attention to the development of promising international
acts.
Following the talks, a corresponding Protocol was signed.
