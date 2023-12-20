Uzbekistan, Belarus Held Consultations On International Legal Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 19-20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted consultations on international legal issues between the Treaty and Legal Department of Uzbekistan's MFA and the Main Treaty and Legal Directorate of Belarusian MFA, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The delegations of the parties were headed by Komil Rashidov from Uzbekistan and Alexey Panferov from Belarus.

The event took place in accordance with the Program of consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries for 2023-2024, signed on April 13 in Samarkand.

During the consultations, the sides carried out an inventory of bilateral international treaties and documents and also paid special attention to the development of promising international acts. Following the talks, a corresponding Protocol was signed.