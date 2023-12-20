Incidence Of Respiratory Infections Increases In WHO European Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
With the onset of cold weather in the WHO European region, a
significant increase in cases of respiratory infections occurred, Azernews reports.
About half of the countries in the region report an increase in
the number of patients with fever and cough. Viral diseases are not
uncommon in winter, but they can pose a serious danger to
vulnerable groups of the population. The WHO recommends not to
neglect simple hygiene rules and get vaccinated.
Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) warn that the
spread of infections poses a threat to children under the age of
five, as well as people with concomitant diseases and people over
65 years of age.
"A significant seasonal increase in respiratory pathogens is
expected. It may be due to an increase in morbidity among children
who were previously protected during the pandemic," explained Dr.
Marc-Alain Widdowson, head of the Highly Dangerous Pathogens
Department at the WHO Regional Office in Europe.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a seasonal virus, the peak
incidence of which occurs in autumn-winter and spring, causes acute
infections in infants and children. Common symptoms of RSV include
runny nose, decreased appetite, cough, sneezing, fever and
shortness of breath. Doctors note that although in most cases RSV
ends in complete recovery, the virus can cause more serious
complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia.
A sharp increase in hospitalizations due to RSV in infants over
the past five weeks indicates increased activity of the virus. In
children under six months of age, RSV accounts for 20 percent of
cases of acute lower respiratory tract infections.
COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat, especially to
people over the age of 65. Despite the relatively low rate of
hospitalizations compared to last year, half of the countries in
the region that provided data noted an increase in
hospitalizations, including the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy,
Latvia and Slovakia.
Doctors continue to insist on the relevance of recommendations
for vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza, especially for
high-risk groups. Simple measures such as regular hand washing,
home treatment for illness, providing effective ventilation in
crowded places and vaccination can significantly reduce the spread
of viruses and protect the most vulnerable.
The season of respiratory infections continues, therefore, WHO
suggests that governments cooperate with vulnerable groups of the
population to stimulate vaccination and take additional measures to
protect health.
