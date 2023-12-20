               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UN Adopts Russian Resolution On Combating Nazism


12/20/2023 3:12:32 PM

The UN General Assembly has adopted a Russian resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, Azernews reports.

118 countries voted in favour of the resolution, including Russia, Belarus, India, Syria, China, North Korea, Cuba, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Central African Republic, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Israel, Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Egypt, Argentina, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Pakistan, Peru, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Mali, Mexico, and others.

Forty-nine countries voted against it. Among them are the US, UK, Germany, Japan, Germany, Italy, and Ukraine.

Fourteen countries abstained, including Switzerland, Turkiye, and the Republic of Korea.

