UN Adopts Russian Resolution On Combating Nazism

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The UN General Assembly has adopted a Russian resolution on
combating the glorification of Nazism, Azernews reports.
118 countries voted in favour of the resolution, including
Russia, Belarus, India, Syria, China, North Korea, Cuba, Iraq,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Central African Republic, Azerbaijan,
Armenia, Israel, Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Egypt, Argentina,
Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Pakistan,
Peru, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Mali, Mexico, and others.
Forty-nine countries voted against it. Among them are the US,
UK, Germany, Japan, Germany, Italy, and Ukraine.
Fourteen countries abstained, including Switzerland, Turkiye,
and the Republic of Korea.
MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107635464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.