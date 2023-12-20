Failed Armenian Diaspora In West Inspired By Argentina

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
The successes of the Azerbaijani army in the 44-day Patriotic
War and the liberation of our territories were not enough for the
military-political leadership of Armenia to learn from this heavy
and humiliating defeat. Recently, the revanchist views voiced by
the Armenian leadership and foreign officials on the Armenian side
have not ceased. As it is known, territorial claims to Garabagh
were put forward from the outside, with the help of propaganda and
pressure from Armenia.
The groundless opinions expressed by officials from the Armenian
authority do not match the initiatives regarding the settlement of
the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev has repeatedly exposed Armenia's aggressive policy at
important international events and demanded that the aggressor
abandon its fascist ideology. Those who plant revanchist thoughts
in Armenia should not forget the example of the 21st-century war,
which Azerbaijan demonstrated to the world. Against the backdrop of
the new realities created by Azerbaijan, Armenia has opportunities
to sign a peace treaty and find peace in the South Caucasus. If the
Armenian leadership misjudges the situation, the defeated country
will find itself in an even worse situation. In the post-war phase,
certain forces in Armenia and abroad still have not given up the
habit of revanchism. One of those voicing these revanchist views is
Luis Moreno Ocampo, a "lawyer" from Argentina.
It was known that Eduardo Eurnekian, an Armenian billionaire
living in Argentina, played a major role in voicing these
revanchist ideas. Because it is he who finances the Armenian lobby
in this country. The Argentinean media even published several
articles about his influence on the presidential elections in that
country. Moreno Ocampo's revanchist views against Azerbaijan show
that Eduardo Ernekian has a strong influence on Argentine officials
thanks to the power of money. It is interesting that in his recent
speeches, Ocampo addresses not only Azerbaijan but also Europe and
the United States. According to him, the countries mentioned above
(EU and USA) have sacrificed the Armenian people for their
interests. Ocampo called the restoration of Azerbaijan's
sovereignty a 'genocide'. These ideas of Ocampo create a very
ridiculous situation. The fact that a person who does not know
history, or deliberately ignores it, expresses such an opinion
shows that he is ready to sell his soul for money. Foreign
officials with anti-Azerbaijan sentiment should realize that the
war is over and no revanchist idea can question the sovereignty of
Azerbaijan. Otherwise, voicing such revanchist ideas reminds us of
the proverb: "The dogs bark, but the caravan passes".
As for Armenia, they are advised not to take religious figures
seriously or even listen to them. This may even lead to serious
consequences for the future of Armenia. For example, Bagrat
Gastanyan, the head of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic
Church, who is famous for his revanchist ideas in Armenia, could be
a vivid example of his recent sermon. His hate speech addressed to
the Azerbaijani people and the Turks, in general, is a shred of
real evidence for the young Armenian generation who are filled with
such aggression, antagony, and disdain under such religious
figures. Calling himself a revanchist, he urged Armenians to go to
war with Azerbaijan. It is interesting that a person who expresses
such an opinion wears a cross on his chest and holds an important
position in the Tavush Diocese. I would like to note that, as far
as is known, Christianity calls people to peace and tranquility. It
seems doubtful to me that a person calling his people to hatred and
war against Azerbaijanis is a priest. Interestingly, the photo of
this man with weapons and uniform was distributed during the war.
The fact that the representatives of this nation, who call
themselves "early Christians", especially a priest make such a
statement, is not surprising. The fact that religion for Bagrat
Galstanyan is just a tool for the realization of his nefarious
goals. People like him are even ready to leave the people to die
with their sick thoughts.
Armenia should realize and know that Azerbaijan has correctly
defined its mission. Azerbaijan is responsible in this crucial time
for the South Caucasus, making serious efforts to achieve real
goals. Therefore, Yerevan should follow Azerbaijan to achieve peace
in the South Caucasus.
