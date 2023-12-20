Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept Russian Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed a Russian missile in a district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Minus one enemy missile. The Air Command East shot it down in the Dnipro district. The sky over the region is clear," he wrote.

Earlier reports said that an enemy UAV was destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih district at around midnight.