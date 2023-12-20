Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Grad Rocket Launcher, Ammunition Depot On Southern Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed a Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher and a field ammunition depot on the southern axis.

The Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook and published a respective video, Ukrinform reports.

Conducting reconnaissance in the southern sector, operators of the SOF's 73rd Maritime Center spotted the enemy's BM-21 Grad rocket launcher and a field ammunition depot.

SOF operators adjusted the HIMARS fire of a Ukrainian artillery unit on enemy targets.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian border guards had neutralized eight enemy drones with anti-drone guns on the Zaporizhzhia axis.