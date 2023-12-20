Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Grad Rocket Launcher, Ammunition Depot On Southern Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed a Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher and a field ammunition depot on the southern axis.
The Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook and published a respective video, Ukrinform reports.
Conducting reconnaissance in the southern sector, operators of the SOF's 73rd Maritime Center spotted the enemy's BM-21 Grad rocket launcher and a field ammunition depot.
SOF operators adjusted the HIMARS fire of a Ukrainian artillery unit on enemy targets.
Earlier reports said that Ukrainian border guards had neutralized eight enemy drones with anti-drone guns on the Zaporizhzhia axis.
MENAFN20122023000193011044ID1107635455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.