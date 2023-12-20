Russians Hit Nikopol District With Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders struck the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with 11 kamikaze drones and artillery on Wednesday, December 20.

Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhii Lysak said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Eleven kamikaze drones. Five artillery strikes. All of them targeted the Nikopol district... Throughout the day, the aggressor hit the district center, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove communities," he wrote.

Nikopol was hardest hit by enemy attacks. Two men, aged 21 and 22 years, were injured by shelling.

Enemy attacks on the city, also damaged 11 private houses, eight outbuildings, a car, a bus stop and a power line.

Destruction was also reported in the Myrove community. An outbuilding and two cars were damaged.

Late on December 20, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed an enemy missile over the Dnipro district.