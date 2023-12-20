Russian Shelling Damages Fire Station In Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region, on Wednesday evening, damaging the building of a fire station.
The main office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"This evening Russian troops shelled the city of Toretsk. The blast waves damaged the glazing of the windows and the interior of the building of a fire station," the post said.
This is already the second attack on the fire station in the past week.
"Fortunately, there are no casualties among the personnel," the post said.
Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
