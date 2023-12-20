EW Capabilities Must Be Strengthened To Deal With Larger Number Of Drones Air Force Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs to boost its electronic warfare capabilities to efficiently counter enemy drones.

That's accrding to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, who spoke on the air of the national telethon.

"It is definitely necessary to increase the production of UAVs of various types. But there are anti-UAV means that also need to be strengthened. These are electronic warfare tools that can counter drones with high efficiency," Ihnat said.

He noted that the advantage of such tools is that they allow for intercepting drones without the need to physically shoot them down.

In December, Ukraine to produce over 50,000 FPV– Minister Kamyshyn

The spokesman emphasized the need to involve all possible capacities of domestic manufacturers in cooperation with international partners in order to increase the production of EW systems.

"There are more and more drones out there. Both we and the enemy have them. That is why such systems are highly necessary for saving the lives of our soldiers," Ihnat stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said Ukraine would produce one million drones over the next year.

Photo: Ministry of Defense