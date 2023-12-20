Discussions On Mobilization Continue NSDC Secretary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Discussions around the issue of additional military mobilization are still underway.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The Ministry of Defense together with the General Staff offers their vision (of mobilization - ed.). The final decision must be made by the members of the Verkhovna Rada. It is not an easy discussion. The figures (regarding the target number of draftees - ed.) that are mentioned are really required for the plan drawn by our military, for our security ... It's about the fact that over a period of time, we can most likely expect that we will have to enlist a certain number of our citizens to defend our country. There must be preparations for that. Citizens who enlist must understand the terms, when they'll be allowed to go on a leave, when they will have rotations. This is exactly what is being discussed at Supreme CinC Staff meetings. I think we will find answers to this question soon," Danilov said.

According to the security official, this is not the first time that the Supreme CinC Staff considers the issue of additional military draft, and the first thing the President emphasizes is fairness.

"So that it doesn't happen that some are defending the country while others rest in other parts of the planet, things like that, including officials. And in this case, what the President insists on is justice," Danilov said.

At the same time, he noted that a "powerful information campaign" targeting Ukraine is expected from Russia, during which narratives will circulate that "everything is lost and concessions must be made." At the same time, the objectives of Putin's war are about the destruction of Ukraine, the entire Ukrainian nation.

"We will fight. We will fight for independence. If we have to go on the defensive now, we will go on the defensive. We will defend our country," the NSDC secretary emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated at his final press conference this year that the military command seeks to mobilize 450,000-500,000 citizens into the army ranks.