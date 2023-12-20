Ukraine Must Firmly Stand On Its Feet To Be Independent From Foreign Aid - Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States, at the head of the international coalition in support of Ukraine, seeks to provide it with a solid basis for its continued existence and development, as well as independence from large-scale foreign aid in the future.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this on Wednesday during an end-of-year press conference, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"We have a very clear plan, as I said, to make sure that Ukraine can stand on its own two feet - militarily, economically, democratically so that these levels of support and assistance (as of today – ed.) will no longer be necessary," Blinken emphasized.

However, until this happens, Blinken went on to say, it is necessary to help Ukraine survive the winter and the next period of resistance to Russian aggression. In this regard, he recalled that the Ukrainians plan not only to deter Russian aggression, but also to regain its territories captured by the Russians.

