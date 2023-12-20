Holding Game In Khankendi Brings Immense Pride - Qarabag FK Head Coach

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Head coach of
Qarabag FK club Gurban Gurbanov has shared his thoughts on the
upcoming match in the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup, which will
be held at Khankendi's city stadium, Trend reports.
Gurbanov said in an interview with local TV that the team is
proud that the match will be held in Khankendi.
"We are heading to Khankendi with immense pride. Once again I
want to thank President Ilham Aliev and the army for liberating our
lands from Armenian occupation," he said.
He also touched upon the possibility of holding European Cup
matches in Khankendi in the future.
"It would be very desirable to do so. But these are plans for
the future, as we need appropriate preparation, all the necessary
standards must be met," Gurbanov added.
The match of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup between
Karabakh FC and MOIK (Sports Club of Army) will start on December
21 at 14:00 (UTC+04:00) at the Khankendi city stadium.
