Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Meets Turkish Vice President (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Chairwoman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova met with a visiting delegation headed by Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz on December 20, parliament told Trend .

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye constantly support each other, and the exceptional role of mutual visits at the highest levels was noted. It was emphasized that the Shusha Declaration reflected the issues of strategic partnership between the two countries.

It was emphasized that under the assignment of the heads of state, the economic ties of both countries are strengthening every year, and trade turnover is increasing. Furthermore, it was brought to attention that the activity of the joint intergovernmental commission is important in the development of economic cooperation between the countries.

The important role of the two parliaments in the development of relations between the two countries was emphasized, adding that there is active cooperation in this direction.

Sahiba Gafarova talked about the importance of the cooperation agreement between the parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. She noted the working groups on inter-parliamentary relations functioning in the higher legislative bodies of both countries and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between parliamentary committees.

Cevdet Yilmaz said that this year is the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev, emphasizing his merits in the development of modern independent Azerbaijan. Emphasizing the importance of intensification of mutual visits, Yilmaz expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation of the two countries within international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States.

In the course of the talk, Yılmaz once again congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation. Also, he once again thanked for Azerbaijan's support during the recent earthquake in Türkiye.

At the same time, satisfaction was expressed over the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the ongoing restoration and construction works in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

Head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Türkiye inter-parliamentary relations Ahliman Amiraslanov, MP Hikmat Mammadov, head of the friendship group on Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary relations Shamil Ayrim shared their thoughts on the present and future relations between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by MP Aghalar Valiyev, Head of the Parliament Staff Farid Hajiyev, Head of the Secretariat Teymur Taghiyev, Ambassadors of both countries - Rashad Mammadov, Jahit Bagci and other officials.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel