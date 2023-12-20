Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Meets Turkish Vice President (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Chairwoman of
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova met with a
visiting delegation headed by Vice President of the Republic of
Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz on December 20, parliament told Trend .
During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye
constantly support each other, and the exceptional role of mutual
visits at the highest levels was noted. It was emphasized that the
Shusha Declaration reflected the issues of strategic partnership
between the two countries.
It was emphasized that under the assignment of the heads of
state, the economic ties of both countries are strengthening every
year, and trade turnover is increasing. Furthermore, it was brought
to attention that the activity of the joint intergovernmental
commission is important in the development of economic cooperation
between the countries.
The important role of the two parliaments in the development of
relations between the two countries was emphasized, adding that
there is active cooperation in this direction.
Sahiba Gafarova talked about the importance of the cooperation
agreement between the parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. She noted the working
groups on inter-parliamentary relations functioning in the higher
legislative bodies of both countries and emphasized the importance
of expanding cooperation between parliamentary committees.
Cevdet Yilmaz said that this year is the 100th anniversary of
Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev, emphasizing his merits in
the development of modern independent Azerbaijan. Emphasizing the
importance of intensification of mutual visits, Yilmaz expressed
satisfaction with the close cooperation of the two countries within
international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic
States.
In the course of the talk, Yılmaz once again congratulated
Azerbaijan on the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation. Also, he once again thanked for Azerbaijan's support
during the recent earthquake in Türkiye.
At the same time, satisfaction was expressed over the
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the ongoing
restoration and construction works in Karabakh and East
Zangezur.
Head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Türkiye
inter-parliamentary relations Ahliman Amiraslanov, MP Hikmat
Mammadov, head of the friendship group on Turkey-Azerbaijan
inter-parliamentary relations Shamil Ayrim shared their thoughts on
the present and future relations between the two countries.
The meeting was also attended by MP Aghalar Valiyev, Head of the
Parliament Staff Farid Hajiyev, Head of the Secretariat Teymur
Taghiyev, Ambassadors of both countries - Rashad Mammadov, Jahit
Bagci and other officials.
