Totalenergies And Azerbaijan's SOCAR Discuss Co-Op Possibilities (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. President of the
SOCAR State Oil Company Rovshan Najaf met with Senior Vice
President Europe, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies
(multi-energy company) Jean-Luc Guiziou, Trend reports.
During the meeting, long-term fruitful cooperation between SOCAR
and TotalEnergies was highlighted.
The parties reviewed the work done within the framework of the
cooperation agreement between TotalEnergies and SOCAR on the
full-scale development of the Absheron gas condensate field, as
well as the realization of measures to detect and measure methane
using drones.
The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the
possibilities of expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector,
the areas of 'green' energy and decarbonization as well as on other
matters of mutual interest.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107635440
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.