Totalenergies And Azerbaijan's SOCAR Discuss Co-Op Possibilities (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. President of the SOCAR State Oil Company Rovshan Najaf met with Senior Vice President Europe, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies (multi-energy company) Jean-Luc Guiziou, Trend reports.

During the meeting, long-term fruitful cooperation between SOCAR and TotalEnergies was highlighted.

The parties reviewed the work done within the framework of the cooperation agreement between TotalEnergies and SOCAR on the full-scale development of the Absheron gas condensate field, as well as the realization of measures to detect and measure methane using drones.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, the areas of 'green' energy and decarbonization as well as on other matters of mutual interest.

