Turkmenistan And EU Dev't Dialogue For Enhanced Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 20. Turkmenistan and the EU discussed various economic spheres of
bilateral partnership at the 22nd meeting of the joint committee,
Trend reports.
During the meeting, the two delegations discussed the
macroeconomic situation of Turkmenistan and its aspirations for
integration into the world economy, especially in the context of
the country's aspirations for membership in the World Trade
Organization (WTO).
The parties discussed energy and environmental issues, gas
export strategies, initiatives to reduce methane emissions, and the
development of renewable energy sources, including hydrogen.
Furthermore, they also exchanged views on cooperation in the
fields of transport, education, youth policy, research, and
innovation.
At the same time, a wide range of issues of mutual interest were
discussed at meetings of the delegation of Turkmenistan with
representatives of the Directorate General for Education, Youth,
Sports, and Culture of the European Commission, representatives of
the EEAS, the European Education and Culture Executive Agency, as
well as the European Commission Directorate-General for Energy.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan
and the EU covers various areas, including trade, energy, and
education, establishing solid foundations for mutually beneficial
partnerships.
MENAFN20122023000187011040ID1107635439
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.