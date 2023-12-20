Managed DNS Market Worth $1.3 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO

, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased emphasis on security, edge computing integration, automation and artificial intelligence, and improved analytics are expected to characterise the managed DNS industry going forward. A dynamic landscape shaped by new technologies and cybersecurity trends may potentially influence the development of Managed DNS services. These factors include the adoption of Zero Trust principles, support for IPv6, possible partnerships with CDN providers, and blockchain integration. The Managed DNS Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2023 to USD 1.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The migration of applications and services to the cloud has led to increased demand for DNS solutions that seamlessly integrate with cloud environments. Managed DNS can provide the scalability and flexibility needed in cloud-based infrastructures. Browse in-depth TOC on " Managed DNS Market " 250 - Tables

50 - Figures

300 - Pages Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered DNS Service (Anycast Network, Distributed Denial of Service Protection, GeoDNS, Other DNS Services), DNS Server (Primary DNS Servers, Secondary DNS Servers), Cloud Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), End User (Service Providers, Enterprises), Enterprise (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, IT & ITeS, Government, Education, Other Enterprises), and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered AWS (US), Cloudflare (US), DNS Made Easy (US), GoDaddy (US), Vercara (US), Akamai (US), CDNetworks (US), Microsoft (US), NS1 (US), Oracle (US), CloudfloorDNS (US), Google (US), F5 (US), No-IP (US), Netriplex (US), easyDNS (Canada), ClouDNS (Bulgaria), DNSimple (US), EuroDNS (Luxembourg), Gransy (Czech Republic), BlueCat (Canada), NuSEC (US), Rage4 (Ireland), StackPath (US), Total Uptime (US), PowerDNS (Netherlands)

Based on cloud deployment, the

public cloud segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period

Public cloud refers to using cloud computing equipment on a publicly accessible platform outside suppliers supply. Organizations choose managed DNS to outsource the operational complexities of DNS management. DNS converts human-readable domain names into machine-understandable IP addresses. When hosted on public clouds, these services take advantage of resilient redundancy, worldwide distribution, and scalability. Public cloud platforms' scalability enables resources to be dynamically adjusted in response to fluctuating demand, guaranteeing peak performance even during periods of high traffic. Managed DNS in a public cloud can give users in various geographic areas low-latency responses thanks to data centers that are thoughtfully dispersed worldwide.

Inquire Before Buying@



Based on cloud deployment, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Hybrid cloud configuration seamlessly blends the advantages of both private and public cloud environments. This approach, combining on-premises infrastructure, private cloud resources, and public cloud services, facilitates a dynamic and flexible DNS management strategy. The hybrid model allows organizations to scale their DNS infrastructure efficiently, ensuring adaptability to changing demands and traffic patterns. Security and control are addressed through the ability to maintain sensitive data and applications in a private cloud or on-premises environment while leveraging the scalability of public cloud resources for DNS services. The distributed nature of a hybrid cloud architecture contributes to redundancy and disaster recovery, enhancing the resilience and availability of critical DNS components.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Managed DNS Market in the Asia Pacific region has grown significantly. There is a noticeable trend of businesses in diverse sectors embracing managed DNS solutions to bolster their online presence, enhance website performance, and fortify cybersecurity measures. Leading market players such as AWS, Cloudflare, Akamai, and NS1 are actively expanding their service portfolios and forging strategic alliances to meet the escalating demand for secure and efficient DNS services in the region. The surge in adoption is notably driven by security considerations, with a particular emphasis on mitigating DDoS attacks and addressing DNS-related threats. Moreover, there is a growing preference for solutions offering low latency and high-performance DNS resolution to optimize user experiences. The competitive landscape is witnessing ongoing innovations in DNS technologies, prioritizing reliability, scalability, and advanced threat intelligence. Vendors are also attuned to regional data protection regulations, reflecting a nuanced approach across various Asia Pacific countries.

Top Key Companies in

Managed DNS Market:

The Managed DNS Market comprises major providers, such as AWS (US), Cloudflare (US), DNS Made Easy (US), GoDaddy (US), Vercara (US), Akamai (US), CDNetworks (US), Microsoft (US), NS1 (US), Oracle (US), CloudfloorDNS (US), Google (US), F5 (US), No-IP (US), Netriplex (US), easyDNS (Canada), ClouDNS (Bulgaria), DNSimple (US), EuroDNS (Luxembourg), Gransy (Czech Republic), BlueCat (Canada), NuSEC (US), Rage4 (Ireland), StackPath (US), Total Uptime (US), PowerDNS (Netherlands). These competitors have used various growth methods to increase their market share in the managed DNS industry, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.

Recent Developments



In April 2023, IBM acquired NS1. With the acquisition, IBM is adding core networking services, including NS1's managed

DNS capabilities, to its growing portfolio of network automation software.

In February 2023,

CDNetworks announced support for QUIC and HTTP/3, to enhance the company's capabilities in web application performance and improve the efficiency of network transmissions.

In February 2022,

Cloudflare acquired Vectrix, to help businesses gain visibility and control of their applications. V Citrix enhances Cloudflare's existing Zero Trust platform, Cloudflare One, by allowing security teams to scan third-party tools–including Google Workspace, GitHub, and AWS–to detect and mitigate issues such as inappropriate file sharing and user permission misconfigurations.

In July 2022, NS1 announced two new supports for

DNS record types: SVCB ("service binding") and HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure). In September 2022,

Cloudflare announced Turnstile, a simple, private way to replace CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart) and help validate humanity across the Internet.

Managed

DNS Market Advantages:



Advanced worldwide server networks and

optimised routing algorithms are frequently used by managed DNS services, which improves the speed and responsiveness of website performance. By sending user queries to the closest server, latency is decreased.

Generally, geographically dispersed and redundant server architecture is provided by managed

DNS providers, which improves DNS resolution's overall availability and dependability. This reduces the possibility of network problems or server outages causing downtime.

With the help of carefully positioned servers all around the world, managed

DNS services guarantee that customers from various geographical regions receive the fastest possible response times. For a wide range of users, this worldwide dissemination enhances the overall user experience.

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation features are available from several managed DNS providers. The security and resilience of DNS services can be improved by these services' ability to absorb and lessen the effects of DDoS attacks by utilising their network architecture.

Traffic load balancing is made possible by managed

DNS, which routes user requests to different servers according on their proximity and current load. This optimises performance during traffic surges by ensuring effective resource utilisation and preventing server overloads.

In order to improve the authenticity and integrity of

DNS data, managed DNS services frequently incorporate security features like DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC). Providers may also put safeguards in place to guard against DNS cache poisoning and other threats linked to DNS. Scalability is provided by managed

DNS services to meet the demands of expanding internet services and rising traffic. For companies expanding or seeing seasonal variations in website traffic, this scalability is essential.

Report Objectives



To determine, segment, and forecast the global Managed

DNS Market based on DNS service, DNS server, cloud deployment, end user, enterprise, and region in terms of value.

To forecast the size of the market segments to five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Managed

DNS Market.

To study the complete value chain and related industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the Managed

DNS Market landscape.

To strategically analyze the macro and micro markets to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Managed

DNS Market.

To analyze the industry trends, pricing data, patents, and innovations related to the Managed

DNS Market.

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Managed

DNS Market.

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies. To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, business expansions, and Research & Development (R&D) activities.

Browse Adjacent Market:

Information Security Market Research

Reports

& Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Mobile Application Security Testing Market

- Global Forecast to 2028

Digital Signature Market

- Global Forecast to 2028

Security Service Edge Market

- Global Forecast to 2028

Threat Modeling Tools Market

- Global Forecast to 2027

Database Security Market

- Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:

Visit Our Website:

Content Source: PressReleases/dns-service

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets