Fairmont Jaipur Hosts Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony For A Memorable Holiday Season

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 2023 - Fairmont Jaipur, a luxurious property nestled in the laps of Aravalli hills, hosted a dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremony on 16th December 2023, transforming Anjum into a winter wonderland of festive cheer. The evening unfolded with an enchanting sequence of events, creating lasting memories for all in attendance.



The festivities commenced with a warm welcome to esteemed guests, setting the stage for an evening filled with joy and wonder. The highlight of the musical extravaganza was the soul-stirring Live Band Performance. Their melodies resonated through the air, infusing the venue with the magic of the season.



In-house Carol Singing followed, inviting guests to join in the festive chorus, creating a festive ambiance resonant with the holiday spirit, the atmosphere brimmed with harmony. The festive mood took on a delightful turn during the Cake Mixing Ceremony, as participants of all ages exhibited their culinary prowess, infusing a touch of sweetness into the celebratory environment.



As the night unfolded, the anticipation reached its peak with the grand Tree Lighting Ceremony. The environmentally conscious holiday tree, embellished with poinsettia plants, recycled linen ribbons, presents wrapped in jute cloth, and sparkling lights, glowed in unison. This collective illumination symbolized the spirit of unity and warmth that defines the season.

In line with the spirit of giving, Fairmont Jaipur invited the kids of Jan Kala Sahitya Mach Sanstha, a local NGO, for a heartwarming gift distribution. This gesture aimed to spread joy and make a positive impact on the local community, embodying the true essence of the holiday season.



The celebration continued with a delectable Chocolate Making Workshop hosted by All Things Chocolates. Both kids and adults indulged in the art of chocolate crafting, creating sweet masterpieces that delighted the senses. The evening concluded on a sweet note, with personalized Chocolate Bars, crafted during the workshop, given away as a souvenir to our valued guests.



Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager of Fairmont Jaipur, shared his reflections on the event, \"It is with immense joy that we witnessed the magic of the season unfold at Fairmont Jaipur\'s Tree Lighting Ceremony. This celebration was a testament to the spirit of togetherness and generosity that defines the holiday season. We are grateful to our guests, our partners, and the entire Fairmont family for making this evening truly special. May the warmth and joy experienced tonight continue to resonate in the hearts of all those who joined us in the celebration.\"



Fairmont Jaipur extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of this magical evening. As we step into the holiday season, may the memories created at the Tree Lighting Ceremony linger and inspire moments of joy throughout the festive season.



About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani dÃ©cor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture and Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings and conferences. The property has amassed multiple awards in the different sectors that it caters to including, but not limited to, Top Mice Venue Of The Year (Domestic) 2019, Best Venue for Big Fat Indian Weddings and the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award, 16th Hospitality India Travel Awards for Best Family Hotel in India, Wedding Sutra Influencer Award for Best Destination Wedding Venue in India, First India Food and Hospitality Award for Best Hotel for Events, Spotlight 2022 Award for Best Luxury Wedding Hotel to name a few.



About Fairmont



Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

