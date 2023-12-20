Bangladeshi Peacekeepers In Wau Offer More Than A Thousand Farm Animals Rare Medical Assistance

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Bangladeshi peacekeepers in Wau, serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), are not ones to forget about the needs of cattle, sheep, and goats. In a recent campaign, they offered their much-needed veterinary services to more than a thousand troubled beasts.

“Medical care for our cattle is not readily available here, with the fees charged by local professionals being out of reach for most owners of livestock. This is why this help provided by UNMISS is invaluable and very much appreciated,” said a delighted Michael Moar Deng, some of whose 600 animals benefitted from the examinations and treatments on offer in Khoramalang near Wau.

With an impressive lot of farm animals restlessly roaming around, noise levels were understandably high as the bovine beauties waited for their turn to be diagnosed, dewormed, and medicated for other ailments afflicting them.

“This is a real treat for them,” explained Dr. Paul Angelo, who works at the state-run veterinary department.“We struggle to get hold of sufficient quantities of medical supplies, so we must often refer cattle keepers to expensive private clinics and pharmacies. As a result, the animals rarely receive the care they need, which leads to poor health and lower productivity,” he added.

In close cooperation with the state Minister of Agriculture and the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, the Bangladeshi veterinarians have organized several similar mobile clinics across Western Bahl El Ghazal.

“These outreach activities are all part of the mission's mandate to protect civilians, because when we tend to the needs of farm animals, we are also assisting cattle owners in improving the quality of life in their communities.” We must not forget that raising livestock is a major source of income in South Sudan, said Major Mizanur Rahnman, himself a veterinarian, while expertly giving a cow a life-enhancing injection.

