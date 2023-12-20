China-Backed High-Rise Complex Project Starts Capping In Egypt's New Alamein

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Alamein Downtown Towers Project in Egypt's New Alamein City, a cooperation project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has started capping its main structures.

A ceremony was held on Monday for the capping of the D01 residential building of the high-rise complex project, being constructed by the Egyptian branch of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC Egypt).

As an outstanding representative of Chinese enterprises in Egypt, CSCEC Egypt has aligned itself with the Egypt Vision 2030 sustainable development strategy, tapped deeply into the potential of China-Egypt cooperation and contributed to the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Chinese Consul General in Alexandria Yang Yi said at the ceremony.

Deputy chairman of Egypt's New Urban Communities Authority Abdel Moteleb Mamdouh said thanks to the project, the past two years have witnessed the rising of skyscrapers on a vast expanse of desert. When completed, it will become the core area of Alamein New City. China and Egypt have completed many cooperation projects under the BRI, and there will be many more in the future.

The Alamein Downtown Towers Project of New Alamein City, located on Egypt's Mediterranean northern coast, consists of a 300-meter-high iconic tower, four 200-meter-high buildings, and affiliated commercial and municipal facilities covering a total area of 1.09 million square meters.

