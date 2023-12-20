The Russian Federation And Seychelles Discussed Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Artem Kozhin, met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, on Monday, 18th December 2023 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on cooperation in the field of tourism, especially increasing the frequency of flights between Russia and Seychelles, as well as current international issues.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.