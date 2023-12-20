The Russian Federation And Seychelles Discussed Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Artem Kozhin, met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, on Monday, 18th December 2023 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries.
During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on cooperation in the field of tourism, especially increasing the frequency of flights between Russia and Seychelles, as well as current international issues.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.
MENAFN20122023002747001784ID1107635424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.