Deputy Head Of Kuwait Nat'l Guard Congratulates Amir On Ascending To Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Deputy Head of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah congratulated Wednesday His Highness the Amir and Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on occasion of his ascending to office.

Sheikh Faisal sent a cable to His Highness the Amir to congratulate him on assuming office and taking constitutional oath before the National Assembly, the National Guard said in a statement.

Sheikh Faisal conveyed best regards and wishes of the top national guard commanders to His Highness the Amir, wishing him success in his leadership of the nation, and prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow blessing upon Kuwait to enjoy security, stability and prosperity.. (end)

hmd







