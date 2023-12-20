Pres. Of Tajikistan Congratulates The Amir On Assuming Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a cable from the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, congratulating him on taking the constitutional oath and becoming the 17th ruler of the State of Kuwait.

In his cable, the President wished him good health and further success in leading Kuwait into a much prosperous and promising future.

In return, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Tajikistan's President expressing his utmost appreciation for the kind words and heartfelt sentiments. (end)

