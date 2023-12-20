Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Cable From Moroccan King

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Wednesday a cable of congratulations from Moroccan King, Mohammad VI, on occasion of office assumption.

King Mohammad wished His Highness the Amir all success in his endeavors and affirmed keenness on furthering cooperation between the two nations, while also wishing the Amir everlasting health.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal sent a cable in response to the King's kind sentiments, wishing him good health and wellbeing. (end)

