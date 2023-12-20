               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Cable From Moroccan King


12/20/2023 3:06:29 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Wednesday a cable of congratulations from Moroccan King, Mohammad VI, on occasion of office assumption.
King Mohammad wished His Highness the Amir all success in his endeavors and affirmed keenness on furthering cooperation between the two nations, while also wishing the Amir everlasting health.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal sent a cable in response to the King's kind sentiments, wishing him good health and wellbeing. (end)
amh


MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107635418

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search