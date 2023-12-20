Egypt's Grand Imam Of Al-Azhar Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Assuming Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmad Al-Tayeb expressed on Wednesday sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming office.

In a statement, Wednesday, Al-Tayeb wished success for His Highness in leading Kuwait, continuing the path of giving and achieving prosperity for Kuwait, as well as supporting Arab and Islamic causes.

For his part, the Grand Mufti of Egypt and Head of the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide Dr. Shawki Allam extended congratulation to His Highness the Amir on assuming office, wishing him success as he continues the path of his predecessor the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

