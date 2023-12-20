Kuwait Amir Receives Phone Call From Iranian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a phone call from Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, expressing condolences on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During the phone call, the Iranian leader also expressed his congratulations to His Highness the Amir on assuming the office, wishing the State of Kuwait prosperity and thrive under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir.

In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked and appreciated the kind words and sentiments expressed by the Iranian leader, keenness to boost cooperation between the two countries, and Iran to enjoy further progress and prosperity. (end)

