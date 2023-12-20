Health Min. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Assuming Office

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Wednesday congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming office. In a statement, the minister said that on behalf of his ministry he conveyed greetings and congratulations to His Highness the Amir. (end) tms

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.