Egypt Urges International Community To Face Forced Displacement Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Egypt Wednesday called on the international community to prove its sincere will and combat Israeli practices pushing practically to forcibly displace Palestinian people.

This came in a speech delivered by Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during the 6th Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum hosted by Morocco's Marrakesh City, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt's call for the international community to save any peace chance, according to the statement.

The remarks of international community parties categorically rejected forced displacement of Palestinians, he said.

Displacing Palestinian people is a "red line" that will not be allowed at all and at any "pretext", Shoukry stressed.

He underlined the necessity of finding a real horizon to return to serious and active negotiations to work on achieving a two-state solution, and implement relevant international legitimacy's resolutions and the Arab peace initiative in a way that guarantees Palestinians' rights to establish their independent, safe state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Shoukry touched upon the humanitarian disaster facing the Gaza Strip due to continued Israeli attacks over 70 days.

He reiterated the utmost importance of an immediate and sustainable stop of ceasefire with securing full humanitarian and relief aid access to the Strip as well as ending the blockade, starving and collective punishment imposed on more than two million in the Strip.

Shoukry highlighted double standards caused due to the drawbacks of an international system, calling for a more balanced international system in which human values, and the principles of justice and equity prevail.

Egypt's top diplomat thanked Russia for its balanced political positions, including the one at the UN Security Council, towards Arab issues on developments in Gaza.

He further voiced his aspiration for continued Russian support to Arab and Palestinian positions rejecting Israeli violations and seeking international support required to recognize the State of Palestine and obtain full membership in the United Nations.

In the speech, the minister also reviewed the Arab League's efforts and its keenness on Egypt's initiative on forming a ministerial communication committee to settle the Ukrainian crisis. (end)

