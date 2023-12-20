Israel Bombing Kills Three People, Injures Others S. Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Israeli army's artillery and aircraft bombarded Wednesday most of the border towns in southern Lebanon, killing three people. The Israeli warplanes attacked Markaba Village, wounding some people, and targeted the villages of Aita al-Chaab, Bint Jbail and others, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported. In addition, Israeli occupation forces' drones bombarded with missiles Wadi Hamoul Town and other areas, it noted. (end) kbs

