Speaker Congrats Qatar's Counterpart On Founder's Office Assumption Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Parliament Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun sent a congratulatory cable on Wednesday to Qatari Shura Council Speaker Hasan Al-Ghanim on the anniversary of Qatar's founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammad Al-Thani assumption of office. (end)
aa
MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107635409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.