               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Received Condolence Cable From Ethiopia PM Over Late Amir


12/20/2023 3:06:21 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolences from Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The premier hailed the late Amir's humanitarian efforts and his contributions to bolstering cooperation between the two nations.
His Highness the Amir sent a cable in response to the premier's sincere sentiments and wished him good health and wellbeing. (end)
mb


MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107635408

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search