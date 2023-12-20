Kuwait Amir Received Condolence Cable From Ethiopia PM Over Late Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolences from Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The premier hailed the late Amir's humanitarian efforts and his contributions to bolstering cooperation between the two nations. His Highness the Amir sent a cable in response to the premier's sincere sentiments and wished him good health and wellbeing. (end) mb

