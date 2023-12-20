Israel Forces Kill Eight Palestinians, Wound 110 Others In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- At least eight Palestinian people were martyred and 110 others injured in a chain of violent raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces Wednesday at the vicinity of Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Rafah City, south of the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to KUNA, Suhaib Al-Hams, the head of the hospital, said the Israeli raids caused some damage to the facility, and wounded some staff and journalists.

He warned that the hospital would be out of service due to Israel's repeated aggression, indicating that the Israeli occupation forces asked him to evacuate the hospital, which is serving thousands of refugees, and treating patients and those wounded.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces' bombing targeted a mosque and an empty plot of land near the hospital that destroyed some houses and terrified patients, journalists and those displaced in schools. (Pickup previous)

