Kuwait Prime Minister Receives Call From Qatari PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a phone call from Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, expressing his heartfelt condolences on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. During the phone call, His Highness the Prime Minister thanked and appreciated the kind words and sentiments expressed by the Qatari official, which reflected on the strong relations between the countries. (end) mb

