JAF Provides 2000 Blood Units To Jordanian Field Hospital In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army on Wednesday provided 2,000 units of blood from various types to the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.The mission was carried out in collaboration with the Jordanian Ministry of Health, and it was part of the great role and ongoing effort to support the people of Gaza.Sufficient units of various types are being provided to the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in Khan Yunis to meet the growing need for blood units as the number of surgical operations for the wounded and injured in Gaza continues to rise.JAF endeavored to provide suitable circumstances for delivering and storing blood units in hospitals, as such activities necessitate specialized equipment and expertise.The Armed Forces are striving to provide all types of support and assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip by delivering relief, humanitarian, and therapeutic help in a variety of ways and means.