JAF Executes 6Th Airdrop To Jordanian Field Hospital In Southern Gaza

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) -- Under royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) the Arab Army executed the sixth airdrop on Wednesday evening, containing medical aid and treatment supplies to the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in the Gaza Strip via a Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) plane.The aid was sent in boxes designed to protect the medical materials within in order to maintain the continuity of the hospital's operations and keep delivering health and medical services to the people of Gaza.The airdrop process is executed using sophisticated parachute systems, which are piloted by a trained crew to guarantee the landing site is reached.JAF reiterated that it continues to provide all forms of aid to the Gaza Strip's population in an effort to alleviate some of the hardships brought on by the trying conditions they are subjected to