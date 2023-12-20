Jordan Takes Part In Food Security In Arab World Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tunisia, Dec. 20 (Petra) - Jordan took part in the International Conference on "Food Security in the Arab World During and After Crises" which was jointly organized by the Arab Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) and the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) and it got underway in Tunis on Wednesday.The National Center for Research and Development (NCRD) President, Abbullah Al-Mousa, gave a presentation entitled "Shocks and pressures of the food system in the Arab world."In his presentation, Al-Mousa noted that violence and conflicts are at the forefront of shocks that worsen food insecurity in impacted nations and that they have had a substantial influence on livelihoods, productivity, and migration of people.During his opening remarks, ALECSO Director-General Mohammad Ould Amar emphasized the need to tackle the deteriorating status of Arab food security, which is exacerbated by climate change, water scarcity, desertification, urbanization, and the rising frequency of natural catastrophes and crises.