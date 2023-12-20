Armed Forces, Police Conduct Arrest Campaigns Against Drug Traffickers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 20 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that a specialised security force supported by the Anti-Narcotics Department (NAD) Wednesday carried out simultaneous security campaigns and raids in Ruwaished in eastern Jordan to arrest drug gangs.According to a PSD statement, security forces have continued, since this morning, their campaigns to arrest drug dealers and smugglers amongst the "most dangerous," who went into hiding at the start of a security campaign Ruwaished months ago.Security forces arrested nine suspects after an exchange of fire without injuries among the police force. A suspect was wounded in the exchange of fire started by the suspects, according to the statement.Six of the arrested suspects had connections with regional drug cartels and their smugglers along the northeastern border. Some of them played the role of receiving narcotic substances and storing them inside the Kingdom in preparation for smuggling them to neighbouring countries.