Prince Rashid Supervises Preparation Of Aid Plane Bound For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 20 (Petra) -- Advisor to His Majesty the King, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organisation (JHCO), Prince Rashid bin El Hassan Wednesday supervised the preparation of a new aid plane bound for Gaza.According to a statement, the plane, sent by the JHCO in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and the Armed Forces and security services, carried food packages, winter clothes, blankets and supplies for women and children.The HCO Secretary-General, Hussein Shibli, said the aid would enter through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, adding, "We continue to send priority-based aid in all possible ways, which provides our people in Gaza with basic materials that affect personal needs given the circumstances they are currently going through."