Israeli Shells Kill Lebanese In Border Town

Amman, December 20 (Petra) -- Israeli forces killed a Lebanese man and injured another Wednesday after bombing a car in the border town of Kafr Kila, according to a security official.
The security official told the Petra correspondent that the Israeli army today bombed with artillery the towns of Yarin and Marwahin and the outskirts of the towns of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh and Mays al-Jabal, adding that they struck the outskirts of Kafr Shuba, Kafr Hamam and Halta in the Arqoub area and the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, Kafr Kila, Naqoura and Yaron.
