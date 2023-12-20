Armed Forces Send 15 Aid Trucks To Gaza

Amman, December 20 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces Wednesday sent a convoy of humanitarian and relief aid to the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in the southern Gaza Strip.The 15-truck convoy, coordinated with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), is carrying medical and food supplies for the people in the besieged enclave amid an ongoing Israeli war.

